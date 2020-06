FILE PHOTO: A doctor wearing a protective suit examines a patient at Emergency Department in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 8,266 infections.

The health ministry also reported its first death in two weeks, raising the number of fatalities to 116.

Earlier on Friday, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled an additional economic stimulus package worth around $8.2 billion in a bid to revitalise industries badly hit by the pandemic.