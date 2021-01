Medical workers collect swab samples from people at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities reported 3,048 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 186,849.

It reported 11 new fatalities, bringing the cumulative death toll to 689. The Southeast Asian country reported the highest daily infections on Saturday.