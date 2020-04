FILE PHOTO: A nurse wearing a protective suit works inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 5,851.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 100.