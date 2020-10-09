Malaysia reports 354 new coronavirus cases, six new deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait to cross a street during a rain fall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 354 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the third consecutive fall in daily infections, as the country expands targeted lockdowns to curb the outbreak.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 14,722 cases, according to the health ministry. There were 6 new deaths reported, raising the toll to 152.

“We have now entered the third wave of COVID-19,” Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post earlier in the day.