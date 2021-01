Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 3,585 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 190,434.

The health ministry also reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 700.