Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases, one new death

FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing a protective suit arranges hospital bed at Emergency Department in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

(Corrects number of new infections to 37, not 38, and cumulative total to 8,303, not 8,304, after official change by the government)

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health officials reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 8,303.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising total fatalities to 117.

The ministry had previously reported 38 new coronavirus cases and cumulative total of 8,304 cases.