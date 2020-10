FILE PHOTO: A doctor in a protective chamber takes a swab from a man to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Sunway Medical Centre, as the outbreak continues in Subang Jaya, Malaysia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported on Thursday 375 new coronavirus cases, the second straight day of falling infections as the Southeast Asian country moved to impose targeted lockdowns to rein in a fresh surge in infections.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 14,368 cases, according to the health ministry. There were five new deaths reported, raising the toll to 146.