FILE PHOTO: A Muslim man prays outside National Mosque as it is closed during the movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 5,820 infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 99.