FILE PHOTO: A firefighter sprays disinfectant at a business area, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 4,029 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily increase recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of infections to 155,095.

The health ministry also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 594.