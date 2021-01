A worker rests beside a coffin of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 4,094 coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total in the country to 198,208 infections.

The health ministry also reported 10 new deaths, bringing total fatalities during the pandemic to 707.