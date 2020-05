FILE PHOTO: Police officers wearing protective suits gather outside an apartment under enhanced lockdown to pick up illegal immigrants, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 45 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 6,428 infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 107.