FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collect a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported on Wednesday 489 new coronavirus cases, a slight dip in new daily cases detected as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a fresh surge in infections.

The new cases raises the cumulative tally to 13,993, according to Malaysia’s health ministry. No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 141.