FILE PHOTO: A family jog at a park near Petronas Twin Towers as Malaysia reopens a majority of businesses, after a movement control order was imposed to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 55 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 6,353 cases as Malaysians began heading out under relaxed curbs on movement and businesses.

There were no new fatalities reported, leaving total deaths at 105.