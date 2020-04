Workers wearing protective suits clean the windows outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.

Malaysia’s health ministry also reported 3 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities up to 92.