FILE PHOTO: A firefighter wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays a disinfectant at a market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 629 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising its cumulative tally of infections to 18,758, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country, which has imposed targeted lockdowns this month to rein in a new surge in infections, also recorded six deaths, bringing total fatalities to 176.