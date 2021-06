A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 8,209 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the Southeast Asian country to 595,374.

Malaysia, which is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections, saw a record daily rise in cases of 9,020 on Saturday.