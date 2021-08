FILE PHOTO: Cemetery workers wearing protective suits carry the body of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim at a cemetery in Klang, Malaysia July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 17,786 coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record number of infections.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,113,272.