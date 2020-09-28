Malaysia to impose COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of largest palm producing state Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will impose movement control restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil producing state Sabah to contain a recent surge of coronavirus infections, the Defence Minister said on Monday.
Ismail Sabri Yaakob said non-essential businesses in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna district will be required to shut down starting Tuesday for a period of 14 days.
Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.