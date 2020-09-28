Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Malaysia to impose COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of largest palm producing state Sabah

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will impose movement control restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil producing state Sabah to contain a recent surge of coronavirus infections, the Defence Minister said on Monday.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob said non-essential businesses in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna district will be required to shut down starting Tuesday for a period of 14 days.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up