Malaysia to review rules on social, sports activities amid coronavirus spike

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin wearing a protective mask arrives at a mosque for prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday ordered a review of regulations on social and sports activities, seeking stricter curbs amid a fresh spike in coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the matter will be discussed by the national security council on Tuesday, and that a decision would hopefully be made immediately.

Malaysia reported 834 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total to 33,339 infections.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Catherine Evans

