People wearing protective masks cross a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry said on Friday 28 new coronavirus infections were reported, bringing the total confirmed cases to 83 in the country.

Of those, 23 people had fully recovered and been discharged.