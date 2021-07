FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to an elderly man at his home, in Kuala Langat, Malaysia July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438.