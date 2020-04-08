World News
April 8, 2020 / 7:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Malta records its first coronavirus death

FILE PHOTO: A bench wrapped in shrink wrap to discourage people from gathering in groups because of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen in Hamrun, Malta April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta announced its first death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a 92-year-old woman with severe underlying medical problems.

The tiny Mediterranean island reported its first case of the disease a month ago and since then 299 people have tested positive, with four patients receiving intensive care hospital treatment.

“I confirm the woman’s passing with a heavy heart,” Health Minister Chris Fearne told a news conference.

Malta confirmed six new cases on Wednesday after a spike of 52 infections announced on Tuesday.

