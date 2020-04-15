Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work

MILAN (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Marelli and unions agreed on Wednesday on a package of health and security measures to allow the company to gradually resume its Italian operations when Rome eases lockdown restrictions, they said in separate statements.

The Italian government last week extended until May 3 nationwide limits on movements and manufacturing production to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would continue to assess daily infection trends and “act accordingly”, raising expectations that some manufacturing, even though not deemed essential, could resume before May 3, provided health and safety measures were in place to protect workers.

Measures agreed with Marelli include the sanitisation of premises, providing masks to workers, temperature testing, allowing a distance of at least one metre among workers and procedures to avoid large gatherings in canteens or changing rooms, the FIM, FIOM, UILM, FISMIC, UGLM and AQCFR unions said in a joint statement.

Italian-based Marelli, which combines former Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) unit Magneti Marelli and Japan’s Calsonic Kansei, is controlled by U.S. investment firm KKR (KKR.N). Its clients include top carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), PSA (PEUP.PA) and Fiat Chrysler.