Key U.S. business group opposes shutting U.S. stock trading, short-selling bans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Shutting down the U.S. stock market would be “exactly the wrong thing to do” by depriving businesses and investors of capital just when they need it the most, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said on Tuesday, adding that the country’s most powerful lobby group also opposes bans on short selling.

“You’d cut off capital exactly at the time it’s needed not only for businesses but for investors. That’s exactly the wrong thing to do,” Tom Quaadman, executive vice president for the Chamber’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, told Reuters.