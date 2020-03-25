Global watchdog IOSCO says determined to keep markets open

LONDON (Reuters) - Regulators will continue to cooperate closely to keep financial markets orderly and open during disruptions caused by the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, global securities watchdog IOSCO on Wednesday.

“The fundamental purpose of equity, credit and hedging markets is to support the real economy, and the IOSCO Board is absolutely determined to ensure that they will remain open and functional throughout this difficult period,” Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions said in a statement.