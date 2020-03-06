Business News
Mastercard shuts Sao Paulo office, N.Y. site after worker infection: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) closed its office in Sao Paulo and an annex location near its headquarters in New York after an employee contracted coronavirus, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing a statement from the payment processor.

Earlier this week, the Brazil-based employee traveled to the annex office in Purchase, New York, the report said.

The two locations are undergoing a sanitization process, the report added.

Mastercard did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

