Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) descends an escalator ahead of a series of votes on the response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said Republicans could unveil the proposed stimulus legislation late Wednesday or early Thursday. The proposal would be the latest in a series of measures in Congress to help Americans and businesses through the health crisis.