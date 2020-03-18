Politics
March 18, 2020 / 6:47 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) descends an escalator ahead of a series of votes on the response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said Republicans could unveil the proposed stimulus legislation late Wednesday or early Thursday. The proposal would be the latest in a series of measures in Congress to help Americans and businesses through the health crisis.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below