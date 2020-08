FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to news reporters following a series of meetings on efforts to pass new coronavirus aid legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the White House and Democratic leaders were far apart in talks on the next coronavirus relief legislation.

“I think both sides want to get to an outcome. That’s the good news. The bad news is we’re a long way apart,” McConnell told Fox News Channel in an interview.