McDonald's Canada to import beef as coronavirus hits supply chains

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian flag waves beside McDonalds fast food restaurant in Toronto, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp’s Canadian restaurants will begin sourcing beef from outside the country due to supply chain issues amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food chain said on Tuesday.

The burger chain said sourcing imported beef was an interim measure following processing capacity limitations at its suppliers. (bit.ly/3f1VqNy)

McDonald’s cited the temporary closure of Cargill’s High River, Alberta facility and said it was working with the meat processor and other global suppliers to meet demand.

“Until Canada’s beef supply stabilizes, we will source as much Canadian beef as we can and then supplement with imported beef,” the company said.

The company also plans to temporarily remove Angus burgers from its Canadian menu nationally.