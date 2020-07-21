McDonald's to reopen over 700 dine-in restaurants in UK, Ireland

FILE PHOTO: Customers queue in their vehicles at a recently reopened drive-through McDonald’s restaurant in Hounslow, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - After about four months of lockdown restrictions Britons will finally be able to sit down at a McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) outlet and order a Big Mac starting Wednesday.

The world’s largest fast-food chain will open over 700 restaurants for dine-in service in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it said on Tuesday, as business restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

Diners will only have the option for table service, to minimize interaction with takeaway customers and delivery couriers when restaurants open on Wednesday, the company added.

England allowed pubs, hair salons and restaurants to open earlier this month, as it looked to resume normal life. The coronavirus has infected nearly 326,000 people in the UK and killed over 45,300.

None of the reopenings would take place in Wales due to government guidance, McDonald's said. (bit.ly/3jpwdP3)