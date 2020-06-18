Medtronic ties up with Foxconn to boost ventilator production

(Reuters) - Medtronic said on Thursday it had partnered with Foxconn to boost production of its ventilators to 10,000 over the next year amid surging demand as the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus overwhelms hospitals.

The ventilators will be marketed and sold by Medtronic and produced by Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, at the Taiwanese company's facilities in Wisconsin.

If needed, Medtronic and Foxconn can increase their production capacity to more than double the current Foxconn ventilator commitment, the companies said in a joint statement.

Several companies, including General Motors Co, General Electric and ResMed Inc, have been ramping up ventilator production to stem a potential shortage.