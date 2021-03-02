Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

White House using Defense Production Act to equip Merck plants for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque     

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is using the Defense Production Act to equip drugmaker Merck & Co’s plants to make Johnson & Johnson’s just approved COVID-19 vaccine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

“As soon as we learned about the fact that Johnson and Johnson was behind in the manufacturing steps and efforts we took steps to ensure we can expedite that and partner them with one of the world’s biggest manufacturers,” Psaki told a White House briefing.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Writing by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

