FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the government at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 2, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after talks state leaders.

“The states will extend their measures from December 20 until January 10,” said Merkel. “In principle things will remain as they are.”