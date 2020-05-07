Merkel and Pope Francis want to help poor countries face pandemic

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after an online meeting with German state governors on the loosening of the restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany May 6, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pope Francis discussed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the world in a phone call on Thursday and agreed on the need to help poorer countries, her spokesman said.

The conversation centred on the humanitarian and political situation in view of the pandemic and the importance of cohesion and solidarity in Europe and the world, spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

“Both favoured supporting in particular poorer countries in the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Merkel, daughter of a Lutheran pastor who has met Pope Francis before, also invited him to visit Germany as soon as circumstances allow.