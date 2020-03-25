Merkel's second coronavirus test came back negative: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020. Michel Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus for a second time and will undergo another test at the beginning of next week, a government spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination from a doctor on Friday who was later found to have the virus.

“The chancellor continues to work from home quarantine,” the spokesman added.