Factbox: Disruptions of metals operations due to coronavirus

(Reuters) - The following are closures, suspensions and disruptions of metals and mining operations and projects due to the coronavirus outbreak.

GOLD/PRECIOUS

** March 18 - Kinross Gold Corp isolates Kupol mine in Russia’s Far East, suspends shipments. It produced 527,343 ounces of gold equivalent in 2019.

** March 17 - Newmont Corp says it will scale down operations at its Yanacocha gold mine in Peru, which produced 527,000 ounces last year.

** March 17 - Pan American Silver temporarily shuts four mines in Peru - Shahuindo, La Arena, Huaron and Morococha. Last year they produced respectively: 145,400 ounces of gold, 122,500 ounces of gold, 3.8 million ounces of silver and 2.5 million ounces of silver.

** March 18 - Hochschild Mining temporarily stops operations at its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru, which produced 5.7 million ounces and 7.5 million ounces of silver respectively in 2018.

COPPER

** March 18/19 - The world’s biggest copper miner, Chile’s Codelco, plans to reduce operations. However it said on March 19 that says sales and shipments of copper had not yet been impacted by the spread of coronavirus.

** March 19 - China’s MMG Ltd reduces operations at Las Bambas mine in Peru. Output in 2019 was expected at 350,000 to 370,000 tonnes.

** March 19 - Chakana Copper temporarily suspends field activities at Soledad copper-gold-silver project in Peru. bit.ly/2woO9pk

** March 18 - Teck Resources temporarily suspends construction activities at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project. It was due to launch in H2 2021 and produce about 316,000 tonnes a year.

** March 17 - Anglo American slows construction work at Quellaveco copper project in Peru, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits. It was due to launch in 2022 and produce about 300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent a year.

** March 17 - Vale SA reduces activity and output at its Voisey’s Bay copper mine in Canada, which produced 25,000 tonnes in 2019, placing it on care and maintenance for four weeks.

** March 16 - Work at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia slows because of government curbs, Rio Tinto says. In February, Rio said copper concentrate shipments to China had slowed. The mine produced 146,300 tonnes in 2019.

** March 10 - Canada's Copper Mountain Mining cuts mining rate by about 25% for remainder of 2020. Copper output this year is now expected to be 70-75 million lbs (31,752-34,019 tonnes). bit.ly/2x9h6G5

** March 3 - Copper smelting arm of China’s Western Mining has application accepted for a force majeure certificate. Western Mining has 160,000 tonnes of annual copper smelting capacity.

** Feb 7 - Guangxi Nanguo Copper, with production capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year, declares force majeure on deliveries of copper concentrate.

ALUMINUM

** March 17 - ST Extruded Products Group closes three plants in Germany until March 30. bit.ly/2TXRkNW

** March 13 - Rusal delays launch of Taishet aluminum smelter, with capacity of 428,500 tonnes a year, to the first half of 2021 from late 2020, but does not give a reason.

ZINC/LEAD

** March 15 - Lundin Mining temporarily suspends zinc expansion project at Neves-Corvo operation in Portugal that was due to launch in 2020 and produce 150,000 tonnes a year. bit.ly/2x235K9

** March 13 - Alta Zinc suspends drilling and exploration at its Gorno project in northern Italy. bit.ly/38VsqCF

** Feb 13 - China’s Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead closes half of its 300,000 tonnes per year zinc smelting capacity.

TIN

** March 18 - Indonesia’a PT Timah, the world’s second-largest producer, temporarily reduces monthly output by 20%-30% and delays exports. Last year’s output was estimated at 65,000 to 70,000 tonnes.