Metso scraps outlook, says coronavirus hit China sales in First quarter

(Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Metso (METSO.HE) on Tuesday scrapped its market outlook for 2020 and said its sales in China had been below the company’s expectations in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The order intake from China in the first quarter is estimated to be at the planned level, while sales in China will be lower than planned, having a minor impact on Metso’s financial performance,” Metso said in a statement.

“Currently, Metso’s operations especially in India, Peru and South Africa are affected by the restrictions imposed by governments. If prolonged for several weeks, the restrictions might also affect supply chain activities,” it said.

Metso said increasing uncertainties during March led it to scrap its February forecast for stable market activity across its businesses.

“The market development in January and February 2020 was in line with the outlook statement,” Metso said.

Shares in Metso were 3.1% higher, in line with rising markets, in early trading on Helsinki bourse.