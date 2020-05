FILE PHOTO: An employee leaves the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company temporarily closes its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla, Mexico, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Imelda Medina/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The government of Mexico’s Puebla state said on Friday that “conditions do not exist” to re-start activities in the automotive and construction industries, given the need to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

German automakers Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Audi (NSUG.DE) both have major plants in the state, but they have idled production to the coronavirus pandemic.