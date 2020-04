FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 1, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he had a video call with BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink to discuss the novel coronavirus and its impact on the world economy. He gave no further details.