CanSino vaccine seeks emergency approval in Mexico: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured in Tianjin, China August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics Inc is formally seeking emergency use authorization in Mexico for its Covid-19 vaccine, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Friday, as the company seeks quick approval prior to wide-scale distribution.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that the one-dose CanSino vaccine has been successfully tested on more than 14,000 volunteers in Mexico since last October.