FILE PHOTO: Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

(Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was approved in Mexico for emergency use for people of 18 years of age or older.