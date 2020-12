FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard delivers a message to the media in Mexico City, Mexico, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine.

Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.