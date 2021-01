FILE PHOTO: Employees of a funeral parlor move a stretcher with the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City remains at the highest phase of COVID-19 alert for now, the city government said on Friday, as a recent surge in new cases keeps hospitals working at close to capacity.

Mexico City official Eduardo Clark told a regular news conference that the city was still at “red” alert level.