Mexico reports its sixth case of coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Friday said they have identified a sixth person infected with coronavirus, a 71 year-old man in the State of Mexico who recently traveled to northern Italy.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the man, who suffers from hypertension, arrived in Mexico in “grave condition” and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Lopez-Gatell said two of the man’s family members have been tested to check for the infection, with the results still awaited.

Globally the outbreak has led to over 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness and killed more than 3,400 people across over 90 nations, leading to massive worldwide economic disruption.