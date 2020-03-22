Mexico confirms total of 251 coronavirus cases, up 48 from prior day
A worker stacks bags of snack food in the Central de Abastos wholesale market after Mexico registered its first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health authorities said on Saturday that there are 251 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, 48 more cases than a day earlier.
