Deaths in Mexico jumped 37% in first eight months of 2020 amid pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transfer a 63-year-old patient who suffers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from her house to a hospital, to try to find a free bed inside the hospital, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Mexico City, Mexico January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Deaths in Mexico jumped nearly 37% between January and August as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, with over 184,000 more deaths than during the same period in 2019, Mexico’s statistics institute (INEGI) said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 was the second-leading cause of death nationwide during the eight-month period, after heart disease, it said.

Mexico has officially registered 152,016 deaths from COVID-19 so far, but officials have acknowledged that the number of deaths and infections from the virus may be far higher.