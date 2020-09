FILE PHOTO: Paramedics accompany a man with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to board an ambulance near the Zocalo Square, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has recorded an extra 122,765 deaths above expectations during the pandemic up to August, the health ministry said on Saturday in a report about excess mortality rates, suggesting Mexico’s true coronavirus toll could be much higher.

Mexico has recorded 67,326 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.