March 20, 2020 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico says reluctant to suspend flights from worst-hit coronavirus regions

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard gestures during a news conference to announce that the United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico March 20, 2020. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Friday said Mexico was resisting U.S. requests to suspend flights from some of the worst-hit coronavirus regions in the world, but that talks were ongoing with the United States.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

