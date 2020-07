FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera attends the presentation of the national financial inclusion policy, in the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) in Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday he had recovered from the novel coronavirus after his latest test results for the virus came through negative, and that he was returning to work.

Herrera made the announcement on Twitter, some 2 1/2 weeks after he first revealed he had contracted coronavirus.