FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Thursday that she placed herself in isolation due to a COVID-19 infection, although she was not suffering symptoms of the virus.

“As soon as the viral load goes away, I will return to my normal activities,” she wrote on her Twitter account.